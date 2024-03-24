Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,653 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 130,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 212.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBDP opened at $25.04 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

