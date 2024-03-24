Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $4.06 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,695,521,000 after acquiring an additional 309,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,866,684,000 after acquiring an additional 93,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,387,692 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4 %

AVGO stock opened at $1,353.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,258.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,052.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

