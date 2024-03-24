Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,052 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV opened at $110.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.4477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

