Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,738 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.56% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth about $334,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDW opened at $20.45 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

