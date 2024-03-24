Archford Capital Strategies LLC Invests $228,000 in Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAGP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Separately, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after acquiring an additional 30,538 shares during the period.

Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13. Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $27.59.

The Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF (SAGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in various global stocks engaged in lobbying activities with the US federal government. SAGP was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Strategas.

