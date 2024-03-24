Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $337.50 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $259.30 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $211.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.06.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.77.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,110 shares in the company, valued at $17,445,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,110 shares in the company, valued at $17,445,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

