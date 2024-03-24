Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,284 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $255.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.47. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $257.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PWR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,819. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

