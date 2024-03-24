Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 1,070 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $187.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.33 and its 200 day moving average is $170.18. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $189.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

