Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,650,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 1.2% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,411,000 after buying an additional 168,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,661,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.71 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $91.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.59.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

