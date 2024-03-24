Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXQ Capital LP increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 64.3% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $172.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.82. The company has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

