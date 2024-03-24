Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 341 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 38,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 175,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $692,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.09.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.