Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 5,597 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,597 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of O opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average is $53.37.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on O

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.