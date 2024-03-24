Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE ARES traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.87. The company had a trading volume of 574,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,185. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $139.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.13 and its 200 day moving average is $115.93.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.65%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 38,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $5,154,680.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 96,085 shares in the company, valued at $12,727,419.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 38,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $5,154,680.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 96,085 shares in the company, valued at $12,727,419.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total value of $11,299,170.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,245,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,004,636.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 471,060 shares of company stock worth $62,975,619. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.45.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

