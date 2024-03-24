ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BATS ARKG opened at $28.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.83.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

