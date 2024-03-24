ARPA (ARPA) One Day Volume Reaches $46.46 Million

ARPA (ARPA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, ARPA has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One ARPA token can currently be bought for $0.0870 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. ARPA has a market capitalization of $108.17 million and $46.46 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ARPA

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,242,888,889 tokens. ARPA’s official website is arpanetwork.io. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ARPA is medium.com/@arpa. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,242,888,889 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.08461515 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $47,786,399.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

