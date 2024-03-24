ASD (ASD) Price Reaches $0.0731 on Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $48.31 million and $2.68 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0731 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00007499 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00026900 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00015848 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001624 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,233.01 or 0.99950249 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012157 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.62 or 0.00150329 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07165615 USD and is up 9.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,798,345.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.