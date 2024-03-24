Atwood & Palmer Inc. Boosts Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 119,165.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476,660 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 0.06% of DraftKings worth $16,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock valued at $65,685,509. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Down 1.6 %

DKNG traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.20. 9,597,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,030,358. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average of $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

