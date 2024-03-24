Atwood & Palmer Inc. Buys 991 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.06% of Commerce Bancshares worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,097,000 after purchasing an additional 133,660,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,743,000 after purchasing an additional 117,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,934,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,003,000 after acquiring an additional 217,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,739,000 after acquiring an additional 111,594 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $96,086.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,911.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $96,086.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,911.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,321 shares of company stock valued at $752,387 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

CBSH stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.07. 365,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,075. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.