Atwood & Palmer Inc. Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.8% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after buying an additional 423,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,567,000 after purchasing an additional 175,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,208,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,227,306. The firm has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

