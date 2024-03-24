Atwood & Palmer Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 7,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $545.59. 708,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,893. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $518.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $551.25.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

