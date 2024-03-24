Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $424,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EMR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $113.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.20 and a 200 day moving average of $96.74. The company has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

