Atwood & Palmer Inc. Makes New $177,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $49.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,289,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,286,909. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

