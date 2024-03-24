Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 160 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.94. 837,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,755. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 72.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.