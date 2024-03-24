Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 2,096 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 32,511 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 255,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.08. 323,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,266. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $47.18.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

