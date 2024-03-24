Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 4,673 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 191,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,635,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $458,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 325,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 18,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GEM stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $31.25. 57,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,578. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $31.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.