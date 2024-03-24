Atwood & Palmer Inc. Takes $326,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VTV traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,145,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,592. The company has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $161.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.24.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.