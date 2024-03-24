AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 18,031 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,492 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,031 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $21,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 114.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,371,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Imperial Oil by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,456 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Imperial Oil by 207.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,980 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 3.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,557,885 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,758,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 153.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,741,000 after acquiring an additional 911,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.67. 171,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $68.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4473 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

