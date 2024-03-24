AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 3,775 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $12,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $35.89. 3,743,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,217,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $36.47. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

