AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 44,996 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,996 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.06% of Loews worth $9,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of L. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 16.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Loews in the third quarter worth $548,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Loews by 15.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Loews by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Loews by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Loews news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,551 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

NYSE:L traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.45. The company had a trading volume of 568,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,821. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

