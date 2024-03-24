AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 5,540 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.05% of American Financial Group worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,288,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $925,563,000 after buying an additional 81,293 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 93.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 132.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $100,427.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 909 shares in the company, valued at $107,398.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $100,427.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 909 shares in the company, valued at $107,398.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,173. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Price Performance

AFG traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,558. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.26. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $133.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.14%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

American Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.