AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 7,770 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.47. The stock had a trading volume of 981,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,619. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average of $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.11 and a 1 year high of $106.14.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile



C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

