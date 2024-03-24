AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 94,223 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,063 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,223 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Halliburton by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Halliburton by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Halliburton by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,011,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

