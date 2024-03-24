AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 8,640 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of West Fraser Timber worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,319,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,256,000 after acquiring an additional 191,613 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 411.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 105,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 84,631 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 12,087.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 144,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 143,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE WFG traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.26. The company had a trading volume of 143,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.02.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on WFG shares. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Profile

(Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.