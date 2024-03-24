AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,843 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Truist Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 8,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE TFC traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,230,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,135,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of -34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

