AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $10.94 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488,322 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Zoetis by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,840,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,983. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.65. The company has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.33.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

