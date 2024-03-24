AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $26.05 Million Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,610 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.24% of APA worth $26,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of APA by 2,535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 70.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

APA Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,746,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,493. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.74.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

