AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $7.94 Million Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Textron worth $7,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,390. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average of $80.92. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $96.15.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

