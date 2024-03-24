AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $4.82 Million in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 965 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $970,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $576,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,449 shares of company stock valued at $34,172,388 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE:DECK traded down $30.50 on Friday, hitting $922.44. 462,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,434. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $847.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $687.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $424.36 and a 52 week high of $956.17. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. Citigroup cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $862.36.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

