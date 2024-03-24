AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $5.87 Million in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 199,138 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 161,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.3 %

Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,307,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.32. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.63%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $162,735.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,106,977.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $162,735.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,106,977.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,800 shares of company stock worth $8,122,949 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

