AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 5,330 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC traded down $2.30 on Friday, reaching $155.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,143. The company has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $158.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.