AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases New Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 169,602 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,828,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $446,850,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $56.47. 2,769,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,811. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $57.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 42.32%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

