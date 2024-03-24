AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Raises Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,643 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,876.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,592,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $305.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.74.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TT shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

