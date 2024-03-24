AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $3.03 on Friday, reaching $151.77. 19,252,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,610,390. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $100.28 and a one year high of $155.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.