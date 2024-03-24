B. Riley Lowers Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) Price Target to $1.50

Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Media Price Performance

Shares of LPTV stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Loop Media has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Loop Media alerts:

Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Loop Media had a negative return on equity of 29,799.61% and a negative net margin of 118.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Loop Media will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loop Media

About Loop Media

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTV. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loop Media in the 4th quarter worth $1,431,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Media during the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Loop Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Loop Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Loop Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company in the United States. The company offers hand-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group; and non-music video content, which is licensed or acquired from third parties, such as action sports clips, drone and atmospheric footage, trivia, news headlines, lifestyle channels, and kid-friendly videos, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, and other content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.