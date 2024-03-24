Baker Boyer National Bank Buys 18,886 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 2.3% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.07. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1496 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

