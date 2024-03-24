Baker Boyer National Bank Has $241,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Baker Boyer National Bank reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

USB stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

