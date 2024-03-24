Baker Boyer National Bank Sells 1,722 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Baker Boyer National Bank trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $190.84 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.19. The company has a market cap of $174.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

