Baker Boyer National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baker Boyer National Bank lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $479.18 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $357.72 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

