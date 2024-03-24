Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.
Separately, HSBC downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.97.
Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance
Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.98 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Banco Santander-Chile
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
Read More
