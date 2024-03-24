Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,189,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $918,664,000 after buying an additional 1,612,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,937 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after buying an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.01. 2,454,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,768. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.89. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

